Thursday September 08, 2022
TWICE lands at the top on Billboard Artist 100

By Web Desk
September 08, 2022
TWICE  achieves another milestone with its recently released mini album, securing the first rank on Billboard   Artist 100 chart.

The popular K-Pop girl band, TWICE recently made its comeback on August 26, with their 11th mini–album Between 1&2.

According to this week’s updated chart of Billboard Artist 100, Between 1&2 peaked at number 1 on the chart which is the highest-ranking position yet on Artist 100.

The album also secured the first position on the 'World Albums' for the very first time, while hitting the first rank on 'Top Current Album Sales', and 'Top Albums' charts, marking its fourth #1.

Between 1&2 also landed at position #3 on the Billboard 200 charts, setting another record.

Furthermore, the title song of the album Talk That Talk marked its place at #10 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles chart of this week, along with The Feels being the band’s highest-charting single.

According to allkpop, the lead single of the album also broke into Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 at 16th rank.