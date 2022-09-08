BLACKPINK unveils track list poster of upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled track list of upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK‘s upcoming album BORN PINK is just around the corner!

The quartet’s agency YG Entertainment unveiled the track list poster of group’s upcoming album BORN PINK on September 7 on official Twitter account.

The most awaited album contains 8 songs in total, Pink Venom, Shut Down, Typa Girl, Yeah Yeah Yeah, Hard To Love, The Happiest Girl, Tally and Ready For Love.

The album and title track will be released on September 16, 2022.

Previously, the agency announced that the title song of BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album is Shut Down.

The band’s pre-released song Pink Venom was streamed 108.4 million times and recorded 7,000 download, ranking first on the 'Global 200' chart for two weeks in a row, it is the first time in K-pop history.

The music video of the pre-released track also got 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

For those unaware, after releasing 2nd full-length album BORN PINK BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, starting in Seoul next month.