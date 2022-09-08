Starship Entertainment biased towards certain IVE members?

Fans debate on whether IVE’s agency shows favoritism towards certain IVE members

Fans accuse IVE's agency 'Starship Entertainment' to have a biased attitude toward certain IVE members as they have heated debate on the matter.



On September 4, IVE members Gaeul and Ahn Yujin took their fans on a tour of their rooms in the dormitory in an episode of MBC’s Where Is My Home.

Ahn Yujin showed her separate room which consisted of fancy furniture, including a motion bed with a built-in desk with it and a mini fridge at the side.



On the other hand, Gaeul also revealed her shared room which consisted of sections via partition with each member being allotted a bed and a dresser.

According to the episode, three members of the group namely Ahn Yujin, Liz, and Jang Wonyoung own their rooms separately while the other three members LEESEO, Gaeul, and Rei share one room together.

Although the episode clearly portrayed that the members decided on their own as to how to split the room, fans have still been debating on the unfair treatment some IVE members received.

Some of the fans bashed the girl group’s agency:

While a majority of people defended it, claiming that the members themselves agreed on who wanted separate rooms and who did not:



