Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez becomes a victory sign

Camille Vasquez - who rose to prominence while defending Johnny Depp in his highly publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard - has become a victory sign for her clients.
The glamorous attorney, who's all set to represent “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher in a new fraud case, is making headlines ahead of her new legal battle as the majority of people believe she would win.
Amber Heard, while speaking to NBC News for a “Dateline” special after losing the case, showered praise on Camille when the program's host Guthrie bluntly asked the actress if she thought she lost because her ex-husband “just had better lawyers” than she.
Heard said: "I will say his lawyers did certainly a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues,” the actress replied.
During the trial, Vasquez took a dig at Amber Heard, saying the actress gave “the performance of her life” and was merely acting in her explosive courtroom testimony.
Vasquez’s winning performance during the explosive six-week trial made her an unexpected star as well as a newly promoted partner in her firm. Now some fans think she's born to win.
