George Clooney reveals why he hasn’t done rom-coms like his pal Julia Roberts

George Clooney admitted that he hasn’t mastered the rom-coms like his co-star and longtime pal Julia Roberts in that genre.



According to New York Post, the Oscar winner, who recently appeared in the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise with Julia, revealed why he had not done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day in 1996.

“They sent me the script for Ticket to Paradise, and it was clearly written for Julia and I,” said the 61-year-old in an interview with New York Times.

The Descendants star continued, “In fact, the characters’ names were originally Georgia and Julian. I hadn’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day in 1996.”

“I haven’t succeeded like Julia has in that forum — but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun,’” added The Money Monster actor.

Meanwhile, the Notting Hill actress responded that she and George “felt a lot of happy responsibility in wanting to make a comedy together, to give people a holiday from life after the world had gone through a really hard time”.