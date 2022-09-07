Did Michael Jackson’s obsession with his work contribute to his death?

File Footage

Michael Jackson was so excited for his London concerts prior to his death that he reportedly took sleeping pills so he could sleep.



The revelations come ahead of the highly anticipated documentary about the King of Pop’s death titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson by the star’s friend and singer Akon.

Speaking to The Sun, the Lonely singer talked about the Beat It hit-maker in detail and his winning mindset and how he “always pushed himself to the limit.”

Akon dished on the incidents that lead up to Jackson’s death in 2009 before his This Is It tour, believing that his obsession with his work played a part in his demise.

“He was so happy and excited that he was about to go to London and lock these 50 dates in and remind the world who he was and what his value was to pop music,” the singer told the outlet.

“He didn’t even sleep," Akon added. “That is why he was taking sleeping pills because he was too damn excited.”

“He would be up for weeks at a time thinking about how he wanted everybody to have the most amazing experience, he wanted to create something that was going to be talked about for centuries.

“When you have that energy you don’t sleep. You are going to need help to get sleep because your mind is constantly moving and your energy and your flow [are] electric to the point where you cannot turn it off.”

The singer, who collaborated with Jackson on the Thriller 25 album, went on to say that the pop star “always pushed himself to the limit” and would “never compromised the best.”

“He never believed there was something he could not accomplish or could not do,” Akon said. “Even though his age prevented him from doing a lot of the moves that he did when he was younger, his mind told him ‘No, you can do this.’”

“He was that kind of person. So he pushed himself to the limit and if he wasn’t satisfied he was going to stay there until he was satisfied,” he revealed. “It is kind of a gift and a curse.”

The documentary on Jackson’s death will focus on Dr Conrad Murray, who was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for providing the dose of Propofol that killed him, as per mirror.co.uk.