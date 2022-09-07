Courteney Cox reacts to Kanye West’s remarks that ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Courteney Cox responded to Kanye West’s comments that the hit comedy sitcom Friends was not “funny.”

The rapper wrote in an old tweet that resurfaced over the weekend in which in he seemed to have criticized the classic show.

Later, while clarifying the tweet, the Praise God singer wrote that he was not the person behind the viral statement, "Friends wasn't funny either,” however, he followed it up with "but I wish I had."

Cox, who played the iconic role of Monica Geller in the show, could not help but respond to the criticism by dropping a short video on Instagram.

The Scream actor could be seen enjoying a Ye song while scrolling her Instagram as she comes across the rapper’s comment.

As a reaction, Cox switched off her music player in a huff while captioning the hilarious video, "I bet the old Kayne [sic] thought Friends was funny."

“Kanye wishes he was nearly as iconic as you are,” one fan wrote in the comment section while another added, “This is incredible.”

