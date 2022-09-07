Britney Spears, Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’ lands at No. 6 on Billboard Hot 100

File Footage

Britney Spears and Elton John's duet Hold Me Closer landed in the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.



The pop star and the Rocket Man hit-maker’s track, which is an updated version of the legendary singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer, debuted at No. 6 on the songs chart.

The song, which is the Princess of Pop’s first song since her conservatorship was terminated, has become Spears’ 14th top 10 song and her first in nearly a decade as per Page Six.

Spear’s collaboration with John quickly jumped at No.1 on iTunes in more than 40 countries that too within just 24 hours of it’s release.

“No one should be surprised that her first foray [since her conservatorship ended] is a smash success,” Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told the outlet at the time.

John also hoped that the success of this track would restore Spears’ “confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records and realize that she is bloody good.”