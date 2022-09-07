Neil Gaiman responds to Elon Musk criticism on ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Neil Gaiman has responded befittingly to billionaire Elon Musk’s criticism on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
In a tweet, author and film producer Neil Gaiman said, “Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”
In another tweet, he said, “Not really sure what to do about all of the Elon Musk people who now think I had something to do with Lord of the Rings. Do I tell them that, no, I was asked for my opinion and answered, or warn them that if they think that's bad it's a good thing they haven't watched Sandman.”
Earlier, the world’s richest person had said, “Tolkien is turning in his grave.”
He further said, “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”
