Neil Gaiman responds to Elon Musk criticism on ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Neil Gaiman responds to Elon Musk’s criticism on ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Neil Gaiman has responded befittingly to billionaire Elon Musk’s criticism on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.



In a tweet, author and film producer Neil Gaiman said, “Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.”

In another tweet, he said, “Not really sure what to do about all of the Elon Musk people who now think I had something to do with Lord of the Rings. Do I tell them that, no, I was asked for my opinion and answered, or warn them that if they think that's bad it's a good thing they haven't watched Sandman.”

Earlier, the world’s richest person had said, “Tolkien is turning in his grave.”

He further said, “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”



