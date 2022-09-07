Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady still fighting over his decision to ‘unretire’

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly still feuding over his decision to ‘unretire’ from the NFL

Pro football player Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly still feuding over his decision to ‘unretire’ from the NFL, with Page Six reporting that they are yet to patch up.

As per sources close to the couple, Gisele still hasn’t ‘patched up’ with Tom, despite returning to Florida from Costa Rica, where she reportedly jetted of to blow off some steam.

An insider told Page Six: “Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa.”

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” the source added.

The same source also squashed rumours that the couple are headed towards a divorce, saying the reports are ‘not true’.

It was revealed last week that Gisele had went off to the couple’s Costa Rica home after having an ‘epic fight’ with Tom over his decision to return to pro football.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind. There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” an insider had informed Page Six.

Supermodel Gisele and athlete Tom tied the knot in 2009 and share two kids, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.