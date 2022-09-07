Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez set to win hearts again

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, is set win hearts of her fans yet against as she will return to court on Wednesday.
Camille has reportedly signed on to represent Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher in her legal battle against California state.
Kilcher has been charged with two felony counts for workers' compensation fraud earlier this year.
According to the TMZ, Camille and Steve Cook from law firm Brown Rudnick will represent Kilcher.
They will appear before the judge on behalf of the actress in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Camille, who became an internet sensation while representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and her Brown told the Fox News, "We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system.”
They further said, "Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we intend to clear her name."
