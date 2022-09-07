Piers Morgan 'disgusted' by Kim Kardashian bold photos: 'Horribly offensive'

Piers Morgan is lashing out at Kim Kardashian and her racy photo shoot.
The British journalist admits he could not help but be 'disgusted' by the 41-year-old's choice of pose representing the 'American Dream.
Piers later added how the mother-of-four was "barely recognizable from severe and deeply unflattering facial airbrushing" and "her pants pulled down and her ginormous and gravitationally challenged naked backside bursting out of the top".
Writing in the NY Post, Piers continued: "My first thought when I saw it was to burst into derisive laughter, which is my usual reaction to anything the Kardashians ever do.
"But my second thought was one of genuine disgust."
The former GMB host confessed that he felt like "barfing" over the photos and branded them "horribly offensive and inappropriate"
