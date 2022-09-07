Harry Styles says there’s ‘not much acting’ in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles attended the premiere of his film 'Don’t Worry Darling' at the Venice Film Festival on Monday

Harry Styles attended the world premiere of his upcoming film, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 5, and during a chat with the press said that there’s ‘not much acting’ in the film.

Styles’ arrival on the Lido, where Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere Monday night, has been one of the most anticipated events of a festival full of stars, reported The Associated Press.

In the film, Styles plays Jack, who works for the mysterious Victory Project, run by Chris Pine’s charismatic cult-like leader, in a mid-century-styled experimental community.

Florence Pugh plays Jack’s wife Alice, who gets every comfort in the world in exchange for not asking questions. But soon, she starts to see cracks in the veneer.

“I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there,” Styles said, adding, “There wasn’t too much acting.” - AP