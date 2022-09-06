Chris Pine reacts to shocking viral video of Harry Styles ‘spitting’ on him

Chris Pine has responded to the viral video of Harry Styles allegedly ‘spitting’ on him at the Venice Film Festival

Chris Pine has responded to the viral video of Harry Styles allegedly ‘spitting’ on him at the premiere of their film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

Pine’s representative dismissed claims that Styles spat on the actor as ‘ridiculous’ in a statement shared with Variety.

As per Pine’s rep: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

The statement further read: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The clarification comes after the internet had a meltdown over a video from inside the theatre at Venice Film Festival appeared to show Styles allegedly spitting on Pine, after which Pine abruptly stopped clapping and gave a nervous laugh.

Despite the video being shared and reshared multiple times, no confirmation was provided until Pine’s official statement on the incident.