Asia Cup 2022: What India wants?

India´s Virat Kohli is bowled out off Sri Lanka´s Dilshan Madushanka (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 6, 2022. — AFP

India has lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka and has one game remaining against Afghanistan on September 8.

India's hope is now relying on the results of Pakistan's matches.

Indian fans would want Afghanistan to beat Pakistan on Wednesday, then India to beat Afghanistan on Thursday and then they would be praying for Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan on Friday.

If wishes were to come true, then the situation will see Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan tied on two points apiece and the net run-rate (NRR) will come into account to determine who will play Sri Lanka in the final on September 11.

