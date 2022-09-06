Asia Cup 2022: India may be eliminated today, says Inzamam

Inzamamul Haq, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team

Inzamamul Haq, a former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, predicted that India would crash out of the Asia Cup 2022 when they play Sri Lanka in the ninth game of the competition at 7pm PST tonight.



"It dawned upon me just yesterday that you can't sleep because of happiness also," he said on the Geo News show "Jashane-e-Cricket on Monday.

The cause of his excessive joy that the 52-year-old was referring to was a win of the Men in Green on Sunday [September 4].

He said that during the Sunday encounter against Pakistan, the Indian skipper appeared under strain. The Indians will feel pressure in today's game versus Sri Lanka also, he said.



Sharing the stage with Inzamam, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht stated that Pakistan are in a solid position in the cricketing event. "We have easily advanced to the tournament's Super Four stage," he said.

"India may have lost their sleep after losing to Pakistan," he added.



India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Super Four clash today. The hosts have already won their first match of the Super Four against Afghanistan on September 3. The Islanders defeated the Afghans by five wickets with five deliveries to go.

Pakistan win a thriller vs India on Sunday

On September 4, Pakistan won the nail-biting match against arch-rivals India by five wickets in their first match of the Super Four stage to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

India had set a mammoth 182-run target for Pakistan to chase in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

The Pakistani innings started slow and the team lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman within the first 10 overs of the innings. At the crucial moment, Mohammad Nawaz rose to the occasion to guide the side to a win, along with Mohammad Rizwan.

The duo's 73-run partnership helped Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to finish the game for Pakistan. Asif and Shah were tasked with hitting 34 off 18 balls.

In the 18th over, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah got the much-needed gap to smash Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make sure Pakistan needed 7 off 6 balls.

A four from the second ball of the last over made it 2 off 4 balls and it looked like the Green Shirts would win the match easily. But, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Asif. Iftikhar Ahmad helped seal the game with one ball to spare and ensure Pakistan won the match by five wickets.

For India, Kohli was the highest run-getter with 60 runs, and openers Sharma and Rahul were the second best with 28 runs each.

Shadab was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets in his four overs, while Hasnain, Naseem, Haris and Nawaz took a wicket each.