Jennifer Lawrence shares name, gender of her 6-month-old baby

Jennifer Lawrence is revealing the name of her 6-month-old child’s name and sex on Tuesday, telling Vogue in her October 2022 cover story that she gave birth to a baby boy in February.

The little one’s moniker was inspired by one of her husband Cooke Maroney’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner felt like her “whole life … started over” when they welcomed the infant, calling his arrival her new “day one.”

Lawrence, 32, explained, “I just stared. I was just so in love.”

The Don’t Look Up star also “fell in love with all babies everywhere” at the time, gushing, “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. … My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about.”

Before giving birth last year, Lawrence told Vanity Fair that she does not plan to make her child’s life public.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the then-expectant star said in November 2021.

The star welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019.





