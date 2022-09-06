Dr Shola blasts royal family in defense of Meghan Markle

Dr Shola - political and women's rights activist - launched a spirited defence of Meghan Markle, criticising Royal Family over 'bad' handling of the Duchess.

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu believes it will be hard for the royal family "to swallow its pride" and acknowledge it handled the Duchess of Sussex's arrival and subsequent departure from the Firm "badly and do better".



She has claimed Meghan and husband Prince Harry are "successfully proving" it is possible to "live a life of service" outside the "suffocating confines, antiquated protocols and rigid structures of the royal institution".



She "I rather suspect the Royal Family is part of the “I don’t like Meghan Markle brigade”, which means that it will be hard for it to swallow its pride, acknowledge that it handled Meghan’s arrival – and subsequent departure – badly and do better.



Dr Shola wrote for the i newspaper: "Instead, I expect so-called 'Palace sources' and 'royal experts' to be briefing against the couple on this trip.

"Will the Royal Family learn from Harry and Meghan, embrace them and adapt in order to survive? I very much doubt it – but I would be delighted to be proved wrong."

She added Harry and Meghan's "brand is more powerfully relatable than that of the Royal Family, which is losing public support over the Sussexes just as it did over its appalling treatment of Princess Diana," according to Dr Shola.