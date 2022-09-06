Prince William, Kate Middleton share their true feelings over Canada stabbing rampage

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have expressed their true feelings over the killing of 10 people in stabbing in Canada´s Saskatchewan province.
The royal couple took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and said, “The attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.
The Duke further said, “Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W”
A stabbing spree in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in Canada´s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 wounded on Sunday.
