Kanye West clears the air on fake Kim Kardashian’s diarrhea post

Kanye West is setting things straight on the doctored post about Kim Kardashian and her bathroom habits.
The 45-year-old rapper shared a viral post that was made to look like it came from him but, in fact, did not.
He reshared the post, writing along with it: 'This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.
On Sunday 'Ye shut down a meme that read 'Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it,' covering his ex-wife's name with a thick pink smudge.
As he shared it to his Instagram account sandwiched between an onslaught of other posts, he set the record straight that it was not him who wrote it.
The music artist took the opportunity to clarify another post that was misunderstood to have been written by him.
He added in the caption, 'I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the teeet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments.'
It comes after West updated his followers about the state of things between him and Kim as they argued over their children's education.
