Sheree Zampino gushes over ex-husband Will Smith: ‘I ride with him!’

File Footage

Sheree Zampino heaped praises on ex-husband Will Smith while also urging the world to move on from the Oscar slap controversy saying that the actor's "allowed to be a human."



Appearing as a “friend” on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Zampino encountered a brief moment of tension when her best friend Garcelle Beauvais revealed she has dated the King Richard actor in the past.

“It’s totally fine,” Zampino told Page Six. “It was after Will and I had divorced, and it is what it is. Garcelle and I didn’t even know each other yet."

The Hollywood Exes alum gushed over her ex, to whom she was married to for three years from 1992 to 1995 and also shares a son with him named Trey Smith.

"Will has been performing since he was 16. And he does it with so much love, grace and gladness," she shared with the outlet.

"He’s always available to his fans. They want to take a picture; he takes a picture. He signs autographs. He makes a connection. He loves people. He never complains."

Zampino then recalled an incident when a crowd threw coins at Smith while he performed at a concert in the early 1990s and maintained his cool like nothing happened.

"The pennies were hitting him in the head and in the chest and he didn’t miss a beat," she recounted. "I was so heated backstage, but he never mentioned it.”

“So, I’ve seen him take the hits, literally. He never complains. I ride with him. I ride with him! I would’ve blown up a long time ago."

Zampino then talked about the headline making move of The Pursuit of Happyness star when he slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 over a joke he cracked on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“It was a little surreal,” she said. “I thought it was a skit at first, but once I realized it was real, my thinking was, ‘I’m not even going to deal with this because it’s his night.”

“When he came over, we were supportive and loved on him. The whole situation was foreign to me because Will is always in control and gracious. You don’t really see him get upset that often.

“He’s apologized, and he’s taken responsibility and accountability for it,” Zampino added. “I don’t know what happened in the moment. I wouldn’t ask. If that’s something he wants to share, he can.”

“But he’s got a family that loves him, rides for him and supports him. He’s allowed to be human.”