BLACKPINK won't have 'Pink Venom' featured on Music Chart for 'unfit' lyrics

BLACKPINK's new release Pink Venom has been excluded from the Music Bank chart as the review committee of the Korean Broadcasting System labeled it "unfit" as per KBS standards.
As per ALLKPOP, BLACKPINK's title track Pink Venom track, from the Born Pink album violated article 46 of the broadcast standard by including a brand name in the lyrics.
More often than not, in these such cases, the label changes the lyrics and asks for reconsideration but YG Entertainment did not, nor did they petition.
BLACKPINK's Pink Venom premiered on August 19, 2022, as the title track for their upcoming album Born Pink.
