Barbara Palvin, boyfriend Dylan Sprouse stun at the Venice Film Festival

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse had a standout fashion moment at the Venice Film Festival.
The couple walked the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a short-sleeved, form-fitting black sequin gown by Armani Privé from the label’s spring 2019 couture collection featuring a silver and red pendant design in the center.
She styled her hair in a bun and makeup simple with a cat eye.
The annual film festival is one of the biggest events in the cinema calendar. As the world’s longest-running film festival, it usually attracts the industry’s top talent and the most highly anticipated movies.
Palvin and Sprouse started dating in 2018 and they took their relationship to the next level shortly after when they moved in together in 2019.
