Adele feels ‘honored’ to win first Emmy award, expresses gratitude on Instagram

Wishes poured in for Adele after she won her Emmy award.

The Easy On Me singer, 34, won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only, her acclaimed TV performance recorded at the Griffith Observatory, aired last November.

Taking to her Instagram, the British singer proudly posed for selfies with her Emmy statuette on Sunday, Sept. 4 and expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartfelt post.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she quipped and added a laughing emoticon.

Having previously won Grammy Awards and an Oscar, the Someone Like You singer’s Emmy win brings her just a Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner – a rare but highly coveted accomplishment for people in the entertainment industry.

She continued thanking the Television Academy and wrote, “I’m so so honoured to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”

The caption concluded with a nod to the picturesque site for her performance as well as the other nominees in her category: “@griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

The Emmy Awards' main ceremony will take place on Monday 12 September, airing live on NBC.




