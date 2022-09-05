Rihanna wins hearts as she helps restaurant staff tidy up after girls’ night out

Rihanna sweet gesture towards restaurant worker won hearts as she stayed to clean up after making them stay open past closing time.

A source spilled to Page Six that the Diamonds hit-maker along with a group of her friends stayed late at Caviar Russe, Michelin-starred restaurant, to enjoy few late-night bites.

The insider said that the Fenty Beauty founder and her gal pays ordered champagne and Sashimi bites at the restaurant and stayed there until 2 a.m.

Sporting an oversized No Limit Records jersey paired with a pair of baggy jeans, the singer-actor looked gorgeous as usual while she wore lace-up pointy-toe heels.

RiRi completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and carried a small red bag for her outing as her gorgeous black hair were left open with bangs touching her forehead.

Picture Credits: Page Six

The source told the outlet that before leaving the eatery, Rihanna was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”