Prince William calling on Queen to strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s royal titles: Insiders

Prince William is reportedly supporting calls for Queen Elizabeth to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, which they continue to use despite stepping down and moving away from the royals in 2020.
As per an OK! Magazine report, many high-ranking officials in the Royal Firm have been asking the Queen to take away the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal titles after they used them while ‘defaming’ the royal family in interviews.
A source close to the royals told the outlet, “The highest levels of The Firm are telling Queen Elizabeth that she needs to banish the couple once and for all.”
That’s not all, insiders also revealed that Prince William is the one leading the charge, saying: “Prince William evangelises the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' example.”
“It is widely accepted by the royal family that staying silent is usually best and airing one's dirty laundry especially as a member of the monarchy never turns out well," the same source went on to explain.
“If Harry and Meghan no longer have titles, it would [be] easier to argue that a response isn't warranted,” the source concluded.
Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all resulted in changes being made to her and Prince Harry’s trip to the UK
An ailing Queen Elizabeth is reportedly tired of being on tenterhooks due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amber Heard using PR firm to ‘try discrediting Johnny Depp court verdict’, leaked source unveils
Meghan Markle is not interested in making a return to her acting career despite staging a big move to Hollywood
Amber Heard accused of ‘demanding’ Eve Barlow ‘cut her food’ to ‘appease inner monster’
Paul Schrader appeared at the Venice Film Festival with his latest movie "Master Gardener"