Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview forced changes to UK trip

file footage

Meghan Markle sat down for a bombshell interview earlier with The Cut, and as per sources, the explosive tell-all resulted in changes being made to her and Prince Harry’s trip to the UK scheduled this week.



Sources quoted by OK! Magazine dished out on the aftermath of Meghan’s interview, telling the publication: “Following Meghan’s bombshell new interview, there will be no meetings with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, or any senior palace staff.”

A top advisor also shared: “Everyone is frightened to be around them. Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine.”

“We were all bracing for the release of Harry’s book. No one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table.”

Other changes include: “Prince Harry and Meghan’s team must approve all invited press. Not one media is to be credentialed unless approved by the couple’s people… Security has also been increased at each event, following the backlash to Meghan’s comments in the U.K.”