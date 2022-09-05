Amber Heard’s pal ‘Eve Barlow papped ‘cutting her food’ to ‘appease monster’

Amber Heard has been branded a ‘monster’ for reportedly ‘forcing’ Eve Barlow to ‘cut her food’.
The accusation has been made by a Twitter user who noted cutlery ‘in action’ in a collection of images meant to highlight Amber’s empty stroller.
The eagle-eyed observer, began by asking fans, “Is Eve cutting Ahs food for her?”
Other users quickly flocked to the comments section of the zommed in picture and offered some thoughts of their own.
While the user pointed out the chances that its “possibly sharing, but I wouldn’t be surprised.. as AH is with a [expletive] mood face, @Eve_Barlow probably felt ‘forced’ to appease the monster.”
