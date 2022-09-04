Asia Cup 2022: Twitter reacts as Nawaz reigns in thrilling match against India

Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Mohammad Nawaz swept away India's bowling line-up with his crucial innings during the team's Super Four stage game against the Blue Shirts in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2022.

The Green Shirts were set to chase 182 runs against their opponents and Nawaz calmly dealt with the Indian side's deliveries, scoring his T20I career-best of 42 off 20 balls topped with six boundaries and two maximums.

With this thrilling knock, the Pakistani batter won the hearts of cricket-obsessed Twitterati who praised Nawaz for an explosive innings.





