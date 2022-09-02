Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong wins toss, Pakistan to bat first

Hong Kong have won the toss and chose to bowl first with Pakistan taking the field to bat.
Pakistan is facing Hong Kong in its second match in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
To qualify for the Super 4s stage in the tournament, Pakistan will have to win this knockout game against Hong Kong.
This will be the green shirts' last game of the tournament's group stage. Sri Lanka, India, and Afghanistan have qualified for the Super 4s already.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (capt), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Kinchit Shah, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
