Asia Cup 2022: Did Shoaib Malik predict first finalist of mega Asian event?

KARACHI: Commenting on the match between Pakistan and India, former captain of the Green Shirts Shoaib Malik on Sunday revealed that whoever wins today’s match would be the first finalist in the Asian cricket event.
Pakistan and India are facing each other at the Super Four stage in the tournament in Asia Cup 2022.
The green shirts have won the toss and have chosen to bowl against archrival India.
The veteran all-rounder took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the crucial game that will decide the future of the teams amid the thrilling contest.
"Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022," Malik tweeted.
Last Sunday, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the continental event.
