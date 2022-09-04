Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian in new attack, calls Pete Davidson a ‘pawn’

Kanye West does not seem to show any mercy on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as he accused his children's mom of using the comedian as a ‘pawn’ in their ongoing divorce.

The 45-year-old rapper, who slammed the SNL alum for his tattoo tribute to Kim and Kanye's four kids, says the reality star used Pete as a ‘pawn’ in their divorce to ‘antagonize’ him.

'Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,' the Grammy winner wrote as he imitated the comedian. 'I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.'



The rapper also took a savage dig at his ex Kim, exposing her by giving an impression that she was never in love with the comedian. Branding Pete a pawn, he tried to reveal Kim's plan.

He continued: 'Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body,' he continued. 'I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.'

West was referring to a small tattoo just above Davidson's neckline, which reads, 'KNSCP,' which are speculated to stand for the first initials of Kim, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm's first names.



Earlier this week, the rap star had furiously posted screen-grabs of his text arguments with Kim over where their children should go to school.