Travis Barker shows affection to Kourtney Kardashian during recent tribute concert

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian caught attention with their eye-catching ensembles during a recent get-together.

The loved-up couple were in attendance at Saturday night's tribute concert to late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

American TV personality and socialite Kourtney donned a white t-shirt with a black-and-white photo of Hawkins drumming plastered on the front of it.

Kardashian and Barker, who wed back in May, strolled around the venue hand-in-hand as the 46-year-old Blink 182 drummer prepared to perform in Hawkins' honor.

Kardashian styled her oversized graphic tee with a barely-there skirt and tall high-heel boots that showed off her long legs.

Barker donned a sleeveless white shirt with 'Judas Priest' written across the front of it and a large devil image on it as well.



In a final snap Kourtney shared on Instagram, Travis held her tightly to his body as they watched one of the many other groups perform at Wembley stadium.

She captioned the photos with an eagle emoji, a reference to the iconic bird tattooed on Hawkins' bicep.

Taylor died suddenly in March of this year in his hotel room in Colombia, at the age of 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour.



