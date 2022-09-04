Prince Harry ‘getting cold feet’ ahead of ‘nuclear memoir release

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to get ‘cold feet of his own’ ahead of the release of his memoir ‘of nuclear proportions’.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her new piece for News.com.au.

She began by writing, “The problem is, if this is the case, Harry could end up stuck between a rock and a very hard cheque with seven zeros at the end.”



“On one hand, offering up a series of juicy revelations and inside information about the House of Windsor is guaranteed to see this title rocket up the New York Times bestseller list and bring big smiles to the faces of the head honchos at Penguin Random House.”

“For the publishing giant to even hope to remotely earn back the Duke’s stonkingly large advance, they are going to need tens of millions of people to rush out and eagerly snap up the autobiography for which audiences need something really sensational.”

“On the other hand, it would be entirely understandable if the 37-year-old might be having some misgivings about truly pantsing his family given that such a move could end up being the final nail in the coffin of Harry’s relationship with the royal family.”

Before concluding she also noted, “It’s hard to see how Harry publishing a book that is in fact a real tell-all would do anything but dash what little Palace goodwill is left towards the errant Sussexes.”