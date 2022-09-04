Thomas Markle tells Meghan Markle he is not 'lost: 'My number hasn't changed'

Thomas Markle is mocking Meghan Markle over her failure to reach out to him.
The Duchess of Sussex in her latest interview with The Cut talked about 'losing her father' amid royal rift.
“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,'" Meghan told the magazine.
Meghan and her father became distant at the initial phase of her relation hp with Harry.
Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle has now lashed out in response.
“She didn’t “lose” me, she dumped me.
“I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn’t changed.
“I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time.”
