Netflix ‘The Wonder’: Florence Pugh wins over critics

The Wonder scintillates for a number of reasons. The period-drama was released on September 2nd, 2022 and is directed by award-winning director Sebastian Lelio.

As reviews start to pour in, Florence Pugh is being lauded for her performance in the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “nothing would work quite as well without the performance by Pugh.”

It further added that Pugh “commands the screen from her very first appearance, and we never have doubts that anyone who tries to interfere with her will be facing a formidable adversary. Lib is by no means a paragon of virtue: She has unmistakable arrogance, and her judgment is not always perfect. But her concern for the child is never in question, and we’re always invested in her quest to find freedom for herself and young Anna”.

Set in mid-19th-century Ireland, “The Wonder” centres around the deeply religious 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who becomes a tourist attraction in her remote village thanks to her claim to have eaten nothing for months, surviving on the purest “manna from heaven” rather than actual food. Enter British nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), who previously served in the Crimea under Florence Nightingale (“Miss N”), and has been tasked with observing Anna and monitoring her health.

Joining her in the Irish Midlands: the no-nonsense journalist Will Byrne (Tom Burke), who’s insistent that someone is slipping food to Anna (and that this person is, in fact, liable for child abuse).