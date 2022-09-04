Prince Harry likely to release memoir before Christmas?

It's been while since the British media started discussing Prince Harry's much hyped memoir but it still remain unclear when will the Duke release it.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Saturday praised author Stephen Bates for writing a new book titled "The Shortest History of The Crown" and wrote, "It promises to be an interesting autumn for royal books."

The journalist mentioned a couple of authors whose books are ready to be published.

He then wondered, "Will Prince Harry’s memoir also be published in the run-up to Christmas? It’s not clear yet."