Prince Harry likely to release memoir before Christmas?

It's been while since the British media started discussing Prince Harry's much hyped memoir but it still remain unclear when will the Duke release it.
Royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Saturday praised author Stephen Bates for writing a new book titled "The Shortest History of The Crown" and wrote, "It promises to be an interesting autumn for royal books."
The journalist mentioned a couple of authors whose books are ready to be published.
He then wondered, "Will Prince Harry’s memoir also be published in the run-up to Christmas? It’s not clear yet."
Princess Dina's former personal secretary warned royals are now relying too much on "political-style" management
The 76-year-old actor made a guest appearance at his brother's concert
Her sightings come amid reports that DiCaprio has been 'partying every night' since the split
Ozzy Osbourne shares secret of his long-lasting marriage with Sharon Osbourne
Gigi Hadid dropped jaws in a short-sleeved white t-shirt and light wash baggy jeans
Royals experts and fans are at a lost to understand why Harry and Meghan create controversy before or after their...