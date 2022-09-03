Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment after split

It‘s time to move on!

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone was spotted moving into a new apartment in swanky Malibu after her shock split from Oscar winner.



The breakup occurred shortly after the actress' 25th birthday and it is also been reported that the 47-year-old actor is now romantically linked to 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.



Earlier this week, the starlet was captured checking out the same apartment.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Her sightings come amid reports that DiCaprio has been 'partying every night' since the split, hanging out with his 'old crew and some girls' according to Page Six.



