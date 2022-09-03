She's A 10 trend: Reese Witherspoon celebrates fall with Draper James video

American actress Reese Witherspoon is looking charged up for a fall festival in a new video on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old Legally Blonde star looked ready for a fall festival where she called herself the season's '#1 Fan.'
In a promotion for her Draper James line, the Oscar winner wore a green and black check dress with long sleeves, high collard, and ribbon trimmed tiers.
The clip was a part of the She's A Ten trend.
For the unversed, the trend, which originated on TikTok in May, begins with a person rating an imaginary lover on a scale from 1 to 10 based on their attractiveness before presenting a negative or positive trait that might affect their score.
The video showcased seasonal items from the Draper James website, including a Hello Fall, a pink sweater and sweater, and burnt orange boots.
The Big Little Lies star took advantage of the current 'he/she's a 10 trend on social media, writing next to the video, 'She’s a 10, but she breaks out the fall candles in August (leaf emoji) @draperjames.'
The successful Hollywood producer has recently signed to appear as a guest host on The View.
