Britney Spears’ son hopes she will stop sharing explicit images on social media

Britney Spears’ son shared his views on his mother's explicit images that she posts on social media, saying that she do so to get "attention" but wants her to stop posting them.

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker’s second born son, Jayden James Federline, talked to Daily Mail about the nude photos that her mom shares on her Instagram account.

“Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that,” he shared with the outlet.

“At the same time, she should come to the realisation of whatever it is that stops her loving her family,” he added.

Britney shares sons, Jayden and Sean Preston Federline, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she tied the knot in 2004 and got divorced in 2007.

“It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop,” the singer’s son said.

“But I'm hoping for me that she will stop,” Jayden added, who lives with his father, his wife and kids and K-Fed’s kids from his previous relationship.

About his own interest in the social media sites, Jayden said, “I do have an Instagram account but I barely go on it,” while adding that Sean is prone to “overthinking” about what strangers will say about him.

At one point during the sit-down interview, Jayden stressed that he does not “hate” his mother but admitted that “it will take a lot of time and effort” to repair their strained relationship.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” he said.