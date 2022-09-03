Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘hiding, ducking’ from Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly busied themselves to avoid meeting Prince Harry and Meghan



The revelation has been made by royal expert Christopher Andersen, in an interview with US Weekly.

He began by highlighting the possibility of a Cambridge and Sussex meet up and warned, “It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.”

“They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school.”

“It’s gonna have all the markings of an old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other. They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells.”