Meghan Markle making Royal Family ‘lose everything’ with PR antics

Meghan Markle is under fire for trying to ‘mess up the entire Royal Family’ with her continued PR stunts.

This warning has been issued by famed fashion designer David Emmanuel.

He started by warning GB News host Dan Wootton, about Meghan Markle’s antics and claimed that she’s “trying to mess up the Royal Family” after letting her own ‘die out’ and become estranged.



Mr Emmanuel was also asked about what Diana would have ‘thought’ of Meghan and claimed, “We've got Prince William who's doing a splendid job and we've got Harry Windsor of America with an American woman who is driving everybody nuts.”

After all, “She messed up her own family, and now she is over here, trying to mess up the Royal Family.”

He was also asked about Prince Harry’s feud with his brother Prince William and he added, “I think if she was alive, it wouldn't have happened.”

“She wouldn't have allowed it, she'd have smoothed over the waters,” he added before concluding.