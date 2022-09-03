Tanya Pardazi death: Social media influencer and Miss Canada semi-finalist dies at 21

Canadian TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi, passed away on Aug. 27th after a tragic skydiving accident.
Pardazi, 21, was skydiving at Skydive Toronto when she fell to her death her friends called her "the bravest girl"
The tragic news was confirmed by the South Simcoe Police Service in a release shared Sunday
The skydiving facility said in a statement via Facebook, "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."
Pardazi was also a TikTok influencer with more than 95,000 followers.
According to CTV, she had just finished her solo class at Skydive Toronto, and the fatal fall marked the first time she jumped alone.
"She really lived every second to the fullest," her friend Melody Ozgoli told the outlet. "This is the biggest shock to us. It's very hard to process. It's been a couple of days, but we still don't even believe it."
Pardazi was also once a semi-finalist for a Miss Canada competition, her friends told CTV.
Prince Harry reportedly entertains Archie and Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing.
Michelle Obama hailed Serena for her rise to super-stardom from the tough Californian neighborhood of Compton to...
Princess Diana was worried about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker romance
BTS idol RM and ENHYPEN departs for Japan together for ‘&AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND’
Prince Harry is allegedly manipulating the public to gain sympathy out of Princess Diana death
Queen kept her opinions out of the way during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage problems