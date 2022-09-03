Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘not made’ for politics: ‘Stick to farming chicken’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to leave politics to ‘world leaders’ and stay in Archie’s coop for rescue chickens.
This is in reference to Prince Harry’s failed UN speech which ‘screamed emptiness’.
The clap back itself has been issued by a former window fitter, that referenced baby Archie’s love of chickens and put the couple’s political ambitions on blast.
He claimed, “The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”
Even Meghan Markle’s half-brother mocked Prince Harry over his UN speech in an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.
During the course of the conversation he claimed, “You're going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”
Queen kept her opinions out of the way during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage problems
Princess Diana was romantically involved with a Pakistani surgeon
Chris Rock was publically humiliated by Will Smith at the Oscars
Amber Heard intentionally tried to manipulate Johnny Depp during a time of mourning following his mother Betty Sue...
Ed Sheeran talks about his ambitions in the area of music
The full list of all popular TV shows trending on Netflix in September