Amitabh Bachchan gives fans a glimpse of his upcoming movie GoodBye: Photo

Amitabh Bachchan has recently given the sneak peek of his much-awaited movie GoodBye on social media.
On Saturday morning, the Piku actor took to Instagram and posted a movie poster of his new comedy-drama featuring Big B and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in their own element.
In the poster, the Pink star could be seen flying a kite looking up in the sky while Rashmika stood behind him holding the kite spool with and following his gaze.
“Family company is the most special,” wrote 79-year-old in the caption.
The legendary actor added, “When no one is near, their feeling remains.”
The Black star also mentioned that the upcoming movie is slated to premiere on October 7 in cinemas.
Following this post, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart-shaped emoticon in the comments section.
Meanwhile, Big B, who tested Covid negative this week, had resumed his work on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 on Thursday morning after nine days of isolation.
Apart from Goodbye, the Filmfare Award winner will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and The Intern.
Britney Spears shares sons Jayden and Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline
Kanye West lashes out at brands who have sidelined him in new ventures
Meghan Markle is making royals ‘distressed and petrified’ over podcast revelations
The singer dazzled at the red carpet dressed in an Oscar de la Renta chandelier minidress
Demi Lovato, Jordan Lutes made their relationship official on singer's 30th birthday in August 2022
Jane Fonda said, "This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky."