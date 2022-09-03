 
Saturday September 03, 2022
Kanye West upset with brands 'acting' like he is 'dead': 'Crazy'

Kanye West lashes out at brands who have sidelined him in new ventures

By Web Desk
September 03, 2022
Kanye West upset with brands acting like he is dead: Crazy
Kanye West upset with brands 'acting' like he is 'dead': 'Crazy'

Kanye West is seemingly devastated by recent snub from her partner fashion brands.

The 45-year-old rapper turned to his Instagram on Friday to tell the world he is not bothered by whatever 'names' people call him.

"Here is the through line," he began. "Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I'm dead me not having a say on where my children go to school."

He continued, "Call me whatever names you want. If you don't understand why I won't back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you're the ones who are crazy."

This comes after Ye called out his ex- mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, for making Kim Kardashian do Playboy shoots in the past.