Taylor Swift VMA 2022 dress had major Easter eggs, Swifties find out

Taylor Swift stunned at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, in an Oscar de la Renta chandelier minidress. However, the shimmering dress was more than glitz and glam, in fact, Swifties were quick to point out some major Easter eggs.

The piece was actually a reference to the metallic silver dress she wore to the 2009 VMAs, when Kanye West famously interrupted her speech, which was exactly 13 years ago (13, another Easter egg). Fan are fully aware that 13 is Taylor’s favourite number.



The dress was also a nod to her silver jewel-encrusted dress while she was lying filled with diamonds in the “Look What You Made Me do” video which came out in 2017.

The song is believed to be written about Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s the wife, after the West made a controversial video for his song “Famous” targeting Taylor Swift. Kim K had threatened to release a voice recording they took of a phone call between Swift and West (during which Swift allegedly approved the lyrics that she later complained about).









