Jennifer Lopez shares new insights from her and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Lopez is giving interesting details about her love life.

The On the Floor hitmaker turned to her website OnTheJLo to share a fresh newsletter, sharing intimate details from her wedding as to why she chose Marc Cohn to surprise her husband Ben Affleck during their glamorous wedding ceremony.

The Marry Me actress, 53, had the Grammy award-winning singer make an appearance at their Georgia wedding which took place last month on August 20.

The star himself sang two of his hit songs as the dazzling star walked down the aisle, including the track, True Companion. The beauty explained it was the song, 'we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago.'

'Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s True Companion as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago,' she wrote. 'Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.'

The Hustlers star explained that she had chosen an additional song for the singer to perform first.

Photo credits: DailyMail

'As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t True Companion, however. It was his The Things We’ve Handed Down. A song about the wonderful mystery of children, something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.'

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a small, intimate setting at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July, followed by a small honeymoon in Paris with their respective children.



