Timothee Chalamet hungry for blood in Venice

Fast becoming the defining Gen Z filmstar, Timothee Chalamet will test the stomachs of his many fans with a bone-crunching, blood-splattered "cannibal romance", premiering in Venice on Friday.



"Bones and All" reunites the 26-year-old with Italian director Luca Guadagnino following their much-loved love story "Call Me By Your Name", which earned Chalamet his first Oscar nomination.

But the new film, which is competing at the Venice Film Festival, is a far cry from the gentle, sun-drenched scenes of their previous collaboration.

It sees Chalamet star alongside relative newcomer Taylor Russell as a pair of lovelorn flesh-eaters criss-crossing rural America in the 1980s.

The premiere is set for Thursday evening, but fans were camped out along the red carpet from the early morning, hoping for a glimpse of Chalamet.

The trailer has already earned style points thanks to his grungy ripped-jeans and dyed-mullet look.

The 11-day Venice Film Festival runs until September 10, with 23 films competing for the hearts of a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

Critics have been fairly divided on the entries so far. (AFP)