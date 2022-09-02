Kanye West brands Hollywood a 'giant brothel': 'Destroyed my family'

Kanye West wants to protect his family from the vices of Hollywood.
Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the Donda rapper admitted that he loves watching x-rated films- a habit of his that ended his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he continued.
Earlier in 2021, a source close to Kim revealed the reason she decided to end her marriage with Ye.
Kardashian “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity,” noting that, “Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. By the end of that year, she was legally declared single.
